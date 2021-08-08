https://www.dailywire.com/news/rand-paul-implores-americans-to-choose-freedom-over-potential-lockdowns-time-for-us-to-resist

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) urged Americans to resist potential forthcoming lockdown measures, saying that the country could not go back to the state that it was in last year.

In a video that he posted to his Twitter account on Sunday that closely resembled an op-ed he wrote for Fox News last week, Paul said, “It’s time for us to resist.”

“They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed or might ought to keep closed,” Paul said. “We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

“Nancy Pelosi — you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine,” Paul continued. “We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue your drunk-with-power rein over the Capitol.”

Paul said that Americans should not accept “anti-science” positions that may be championed by the Biden administration, promising that if President Joe Biden tries to shut down federal agencies, he will “stop every bill coming through the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come to work in person.”

Paul emphasized the importance of getting children back in the classroom, saying that “every adult who works in schools has either had the vaccine or had their chance to get vaccinated.”

“Children are falling behind in school, and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again,” Paul said. “If a school system attempts to keep the children from full-time, in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments. One to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

“Do I sound fed up to you? That’s because I am. I’m not a career politician. I practiced medicine for 33 years. I graduated from Duke Medical School, I’ve worked in emergency rooms, I’ve studied immunology and virology, and I ultimately chose to become an eye surgeon,” Paul said.

Paul later took shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, who Paul referred to the Department of Justice for criminal investigation last month following a heated Senate hearing where he accused Fauci of lying to Congress.

“I’m not the only one who is fed up,” Paul continued. “I can’t go anywhere these days without people coming up and thanking me for standing up for them. Whether I’m at work, or at events in Kentucky, at airports, in restaurants, or in stores, people thank me for taking a stand. They thank me for standing up for actual science. For standing up for freedom. For standing against mandates, lockdowns, and bureaucratic power grabs.”

“I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards,” Paul continued. “I see brave moms standing up and saying, ‘My kids need to go back to school in-person.’ I see members of Congress refusing to comply with Petty Tyrant Pelosi. We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not? Not this time. I choose freedom.”

