Allen And Company Annual Meeting Brings Business Executives, Media Moguls, And Politicians To Sun Valley, Idaho A group of left-wing Hollywood elites, including former Disney and DreamWorks boss Jeffrey Katzenberg, is reportedly stepping forward to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) beat next month’s recall election.

Deadline reported that Katzenberg, Casey Wasserman, and State of Play producer Andrew Hauptman are among the names chairing a fundraiser next week for the California governor. The virtual fundraiser is scheduled to take place Thursday, with Newsom in attendance, and will raise money for the Stop the Republican Recall of Governor Newsom committee.

“This recall effort is a Republican-led sham,” Katzenberg reportedly said in a statement. “I’m glad Hollywood is stepping up to raise money to defeat this nonsense.”

Deadline said Katzenberg also is sending this note to potential donors: “This is all part of Republican effort to delegitimize our election process and suppress the vote nationally. Governor Newsom was first elected in 2018 with 62% of the vote, which was greater than any Democratic candidate for governor in state history. He recently signed into law his California Comeback plan, which will boost California’s recovery by providing immediate relief for families, combat homelessness, improve infrastructure, fight […]