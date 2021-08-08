http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/acqyFJi8PO4/

Forty-five people were shot, including two police officers, since 7 p.m. Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports 45 people were shot, four of them fatally, between 7 p.m. Saturday and 6:11 a.m. Sunday.

The Sun-Times notes Saturday night’s violence means “155 people have been shot” thus far this month, and 23 of those individuals succumbed to their wounds.

ABC 7 explains one of Saturday night’s shooting fatalities was a female Chicago Police Department officer.

The officer was shot while working a traffic stop with a male officer at 9:10 p.m. “in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue.”

How could Joe Biden meet with Lori Lightfoot and not talk about the mountain of dead bodies piling up in Chicago from her failure to lead on cracking down on crime? https://t.co/MMz2XaBUMT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2021

The female officer died and the male officer, who was also shot, was hospitalized in “critical condition.”

The Chicago Tribune points out three suspects–two males and a female–were in the car the officers had stopped and at least one of the three opened fire on the officers. The two male suspects have been apprehended but the female is still at large.

ABC 7 notes the attack on on the police officers “marks the 27th time a Chicago police officer has been shot at this year and the 11th time an officer has actually been shot.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

