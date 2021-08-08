http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Eh9u5ZmeJJI/

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) announced his support for the so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday after voting against the bill.

“I rise this afternoon to announce my support for this bipartisan infrastructure legislation. Coming to this decision has not been easy or straightforward,” Wicker, the ranking member of the Transportation Committee, said Sunday on the Senate floor.

The Mississippi Republican said the bill is not “perfect”; however, he said he would vote for the bill because it would allegedly benefit the country.

“The bill we’re now debating is far from perfect. If I were the only one with a pen, I would have made many changes. But at the end of the day, I believe this package will do a great service for the United States of America and a great service to my home state of Mississippi,” Wicker said.

The Mississippi senator voted against advancing the legislation Saturday, however, he said he would vote yes on passing the bill.

“I will voting yes on this legislation,” Wicker said.

Wicker joins 18 other Senate Republicans who have backed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The senators who voted Saturday to advance the bill include Roy Blunt (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Rob Portman (R-OH), Jim Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Todd Young (R-IN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mike Rounds (R-SD).

In contrast to the Senate Republicans who voted to advance the bill, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has worked to slow down the process to allow for the chamber to vote on amendments to the mammoth legislation.

Judd Deere, a spokesman for Hagerty, said, “Senator Hagerty has been clear: he will not consent to expediting this package that is not paid for despite its promises to be, and he is not blocking the Senate from debating and voting on important amendments that could improve this bill—that’s the Democrats.”

