After Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) announced a week ago that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, the chief strategist of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, Kate Coyne-McCoy, tweeted: “It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid right? Asking for a friend. #COVIDISNOTOVER #LINDSEYGRAHAM”

Following immediate backlash from across the political spectrum, Coyne-McCoy issued this half-hearted apology: “I made a mistake. I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.”

On Friday, the state’s Democratic Women’s Caucus said the strategist’s tweet was disrespectful and her apology insufficient.

“We need to hold our leaders accountable,” read a tweet from the group accompanying a statement calling for the operative’s resignation.

“This kind of dialogue and these kinds of values do not belong in the Democratic Party — or any party,” the group declared, before calling upon the Republican Party to end “their own side’s efforts to bring actual violence and death in the country via insurrection, anti-vaxx conspiracies, and mask-mandate bans implemented against CDC health guidelines.”

