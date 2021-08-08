https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/rumor-biden-getting-worse-no-word-even-invited-obamas-birthday-bash/

The world elites selected Joe Biden to win the Democrat nomination when the Democrat race was going nowhere and all their candidates looked weak and lost.

Then Biden wandered around and thought he was hearing things.

TRENDING: Singer Erykah Badu Posts Video of Obama’s Maskless Birthday Extravaganza – Then Deletes It – Watch it Here!

Joe Biden was then awarded the 2020 Election win after multiple states stopped counting and then dropped hundreds of thousands of votes early in the morning on the day following the election.

But this insanity keeps getting worse. It’s hard to believe.

Biden was flown overseas and the entire world got to see old senile Joe pretend he was in a meeting with world leaders. Biden was lost. It was embarrassing. He looked like a crazy old uncle.

Now Dan Bongino is reporting that Biden is actually getting worse.

Conservative pundit Dan Bongino says his sources in the Secret Service have told him that Joe Biden’s mental state is deteriorating to the point that is more than just a little problematic. Bongino began the segment by recalling how before the November election, he had been told by agency sources that Biden’s mental acuity was rapidly deteriorating. “Not a joke and not hyperbole – I’m hearing from people close to the situation that Biden’s cognitive decline is rapidly worsening and is becoming increasingly difficult to mask. The Democrats are going to have to make a decision soon,” Bongino tweeted (his account is no longer live).

Did Biden even get an invite to Obama’s party? They all know it would have been a waste of an invite.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

