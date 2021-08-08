https://www.oann.com/saudi-aramco-q2-profit-soars-on-higher-prices-demand-recovery/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=saudi-aramco-q2-profit-soars-on-higher-prices-demand-recovery



August 8, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian state oil producer Aramco on Sunday reported a nearly four-times rise in second-quarter net profit, boosted by higher oil prices and a recovery on oil demand.

Net income rose to 95.47 billion riyals ($25.46 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 24.62 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of $23.2 billion, according to the mean estimate from five analysts.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

