Senator Rand Paul is fed up with tyranny, and it shows. He took to Twitter today to release a video calling for people to resist and stand against mandates and medical propaganda.

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children? Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

Full Statement From Senator Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul: “It’s time for us to resist, they can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed. Although I’ve got a long list of ones they might keep closed , or might ought to keep closed. We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again.”

“Nancy Pelosi, you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs. We have either had COVID, had the vaccine or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport. We will not wear a mask we will not be forced into random screenings and testings so you can continue you’re drunk with power reign over the Capitol.”

“President Biden, we will not accept your agency’s mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC ‘s anti-science mask mandates. And if you want to shut down federal agencies again, some of which aren’t even back to work yet, I will stop every bill coming to the Senate with an amendment to cut their funding if they don’t come back to work in person.

“Local bureaucrats and union bosses, we will not allow you to do more harm to our children again this year. Children are not at any more risk from COVID than they are from the seasonal flu. Every adult who works in schools has either had the vaccine or had their chance to get vaccinated. There is no reason for mask mandates, part-time schools or any lockdown measures. Children are falling behind in school and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again. If a school system attempts to keep children from full-time in person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments, one to defund them and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

“Do I sound fed up to you? That’s because I am. I’m not a career politician. I practiced medicine for 33 years. I graduated from Duke medical school. I’ve worked in emergency rooms. I’ve studied immunology and virology and I ultimately chose to become an eye surgeon. I’ve been telling everyone for a year now that Dr. Fauci and other public health bureaucrats, were not following the science and I’ve been proven right time and time again. But I’m not the only one who is fed up. I can’t go anywhere these days without people coming up and thanking me for standing up for them. Whether I’m at work ,or at events in Kentucky, at airports, in restaurants or in stores. People thank me for taking a stand. They thanked me for standing up for actual science, for standing up for freedom, for standing against mandates, lock downs and bureaucratic power grabs.”

“I think the tide is turning as more and more people are willing to stand up. I see stories from across the country of parents standing up to the unions and school boards. I see brave mom standing up and saying my kids need to go back to school in person. I see members of Congress refusing to comply with petty tyrant Pelosi. We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy and children. Or will we stand together and say absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom.”

Rand Paul just through down the gauntlet, what will you do?

