https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-democrats-35-trillion-reconciliation-bills-aims-provide-millions-green?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senate Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill aims to provide “millions” with green cards, according to a budget framework that Senate Democrats released on Monday evening.

“Provides green cards to millions of immigrant workers and families,” reads a “FY2022 Budget Resolution Toplines” document released by Senate Democratic leadership.

The bill that’s being drafted would also establish a “universal pre-K” program for three and four year olds, and a “new child care benefit for working families.”

It also seeks to make “community college tuition-free for 2 years” and establish “the first ever federal paid family and medical leave benefit.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

