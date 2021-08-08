https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/shot-in-the-head-between-the-eyes-female-chicago-cop-killed-another-critically-wounded/

Aug 8, 2021

DEVELOPING STORY: One Chicago police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life after being shot during a traffic stop.

Both officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A number of Chicago police officers gathered outside the hospital as they waited for information late Saturday.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge #7, tweeted “Lord, please look over these two Officers, keep them and every Officer out in the 8th District safe tonight. This career of service we all chose is one of sacrifice, but please Lord, not tonight. Not tonight.”

The officer was identified as a young female who had not been on the force very long.

