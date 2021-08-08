https://www.toddstarnes.com/crime/shot-in-the-head-between-the-eyes-female-chicago-cop-killed-another-critically-wounded/

DEVELOPING STORY: One Chicago police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life after being shot during a traffic stop.

Both officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A number of Chicago police officers gathered outside the hospital as they waited for information late Saturday.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Chicago Lodge #7, tweeted “Lord, please look over these two Officers, keep them and every Officer out in the 8th District safe tonight. This career of service we all chose is one of sacrifice, but please Lord, not tonight. Not tonight.”

The officer was identified as a young female who had not been on the force very long.

WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you look, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Dispatcher: “Ok, listen to me, take that vest off right now and start compressions, start breathing, whatever you got to do, start it now.”

736: “Compressions started almost 15 minutes ago”

Officer shot in the head and unconscious, 63/Bell@SPOTNEWSonIG #ChicagoScanner #Chicago pic.twitter.com/4PunHeEAFu — Willie Gillespie (@wgweather) August 8, 2021

Dozens of Chicago police officers gathered outside of University of Chicago Medical Center pray after two officers were shot tonight in West Englewood. WGN-TV will interrupt programming to bring you a briefing from CPD as soon as it happens. pic.twitter.com/mUSahnTrjc — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) August 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

