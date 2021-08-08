https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stunning-covid-report-from-israel/

“95% of the severe patients are vaccinated”.

“85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people.”

“We are opening more and more COVID wards.”

“The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out” (Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

Dr. Kobi Haviv, Director of Jerusalem Hospital

#Israel registered some 3,843 #coronavirus cases on Thursday with a positive rate at 3.79%, as the country prepares for the new set of measures approved to contain the outbreak – including the return of the green pass system.https://t.co/SI8ms7cut4 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) August 6, 2021

At the Herzog Medical Center in Jerusalem:

72 Corona patients are hospitalized, and another 7 patients are soon expected to arrive.

25 patients -> in critical condition.

8 -> “moderate”.

9 -> “mild “.

During the last day, 2 patients died.https://t.co/coVEIIStWb — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

Immunity Study

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection produces B-cell responses that continue to evolve for at least one year. During that time, memory B cells express increasingly broad and potent antibodies that are resistant to mutations found in variants of concern1. As a result, vaccination of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) convalescent individuals with currently available mRNA vaccines produces high levels of plasma neutralizing activity against all variants tested1, 2. Here, we examine memory B cell evolution 5 months after vaccination with either Moderna (mRNA-1273) or Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2) mRNA vaccines in a cohort of SARS-CoV-2 naïve individuals. Between prime and boost, memory B cells produce antibodies that evolve increased neutralizing activity, but there is no further increase in potency or breadth thereafter. Instead, memory B cells that emerge 5 months after vaccination of naïve individuals express antibodies that are equivalent to those that dominate the initial response. We conclude that memory antibodies selected over time by natural infection have greater potency and breadth than antibodies elicited by vaccination.

