https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/subway-is-getting-intense-pressure-to-dump-megan-rapinoe-as-their-spokesperson/

It looks like Subway is getting a lot of pressure from customers and franchisee owners to dump radical anti-American activist Megan Rapinoe as their spokesperson.

[[[GET ON GETTR]]]

The pushback has intensified since the Olympics, where Rapinoe underperformed, kneeled for Marxist group “Black Lives Matter,” and showed poor sportsmanship towards Canada after the US suffered a humiliating loss.

Let’s be honest…Megan Rapinoe doesn’t represent America.

She represents herself and her radical progressive politics.

It’s no wonder calls to oust her are growing louder.

Will Subway actually start listening to their customers, or will they ignore us, and watch their sales sink, and then wonder why they’re losing money?

>>>FOLLOW US ON TWITTER<<<

Here’s one of the ads featuring Rapinoe:

Breitbart reported that Megan Rapinoe’s Tokyo controversy during the Olympics, has some Subway franchisees reportedly urging the fast-food company to let her go.

More from Red Voice Media

The New York Post reported Friday:

The 36-year-old, purple-haired soccer star — who kneeled during the National Anthem to kick off the Tokyo Olympics before leading the United States to a bronze medal this week — began a stint as a pitch woman for the fast-food giant this spring. In one spot, Rapinoe — who has been a vocal proponent of equal rights and equal pay for women — knocks a burrito out of a guy’s hands by kicking a soccer ball at him.

The initial response was varied, franchisees told the Post.

On a recent discussion forum hosted by the North American Association of Subway Franchisees (NAASF), a Wisconsin store operator shared a photo of a hand-written note from a customer taped on the door of his store.

“Boycott Subway until Subway fires the anti-American … Megan Rapinoe, the creep who kneels for our beloved National Anthem!” the note reportedly said.

“The ad should be pulled and done with,” the franchisee noted regarding the Rapinoe spot, adding, “It gets tiring apologizing.”

Why Subway – a brand that appeals very much to “all Americans” – would have such a polarizing figure as their spokesperson is a real head scratcher.

That move tells me Subway’s ad department is filled with a bunch of out-of-touch-progressive commies.

It’s one thing when a company like NIKE does it – they’re appealing to edgy young people, many in urban areas. But that’s not the case with Subway. They have a lot of crossover appeal and touch all corners of the country.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

I know that I won’t support them while they have that Ameican-hating, angry, radical “activist” pushing their subs.

I’ll go to Jimmy John’s or Firehouse Subs.

We need to start taking stands like this if we ever hope to silence these radical voices.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

Read more at WayneDupree.com:

[VIDEO] Watch Kamala’s Face As Joe Rambles Incoherently…

Pelosi’s Dream of a House Majority in 2022 Just Took Its Biggest Blow Yet

Graphic, Disturbing Details Emerge Surrounding Sexual Assault Allegations Against Judge Napolitano

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

