Team USA finished the Tokyo Olympics by taking home the most gold medals at 39 after winning the women’s volleyball final and overtaking China by one medal.

As Sports Illustrated reports, the number of gold medals won this year by Team USA is lower than pthe previous summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London 2012 where it won 46 medals at each.

Team USA won 41 silver medals and 33 bronze medals.

Apart from gold medals, Team USA also won the most medals overall with 113, making it the second-largest haul of medals the team has brought home ever.

China finished second with 38 gold medals and 88 medals overall and Japan came in second with 27 gold medals and 58 overall.

Apart from the historic nature of taking part in the Olympic games in the midst of a pandemic, Team USA also made history in several other areas this year.

U.S. track star Allyson Felix became the most decorated U.S. track Olympian after winning gold in women’s relay on Saturday, with 11 medals.

Team USA wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock also became the first Black woman to win Olympic gold in women’s wrestling. She is also only the second American woman to win Olympic gold in women’s wrestling after Helen Maroulis won in 2016.

President BidenJoe BidenBill Maher says Cuomo can’t stay after scandal: He’s no ‘Donald Trump’ Senate confirms Biden’s pick for Navy secretary CNN’s Jim Acosta on delta variant: ‘Why not call it the DeSantis variant?’ MORE praised Team USA on Saturday, telling them, “You made me so damn proud.”

“I don’t think there’s a harder Olympics to get ready for. You practiced for four years, you got ready and then COVID hit, and you had to wait another year,” Biden said in an address to the team.

“These are the things that people look at around the world, more than anything that I do as your president, or other people do in public life. They get the impression of who we are as Americans,” he added. “You handled yourself with such grace and such decency and just — you made me so damn proud.”

