https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/08/08/texas-borderland-doctor-states-the-obvious-the-covid-surge-is-coming-from-bidens-grossly-irresponsible-border-policies-n1468007

The mainstream media, (other than the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, notably) which isn’t reporting on the border much these days, says in unison that the current surge in COVID cases is not linked to the surge in illegal border crossings.

How they can say that with such confidence when they’re not reporting on the border and aren’t tracing issues such as the “COVID hotels” is a bit of a non-mystery. They’re saying these things because they don’t want to report the possibility, or is it probability, that Biden’s border policies are putting Americans all over the country in grave danger from COVID. They don’t want to call out New York Democrats such as Bill de Blasio for instituting a latter-day Jim Crow regime in the name of COVID and they don’t want to blame Joe Biden for letting Americans get sick and die.

One border doctor is speaking out, Fox News reports.

Dr. Antonio Falcon, a highly regarded physician in the border town of Rio Grande City, Texas told Fox News that his practice has seen a significant “uptick in cases in the last couple of weeks.” Falcon’s region reported a 900% increase in the number of illegal detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Coincidence? He thinks not. “The uptick in cases locally is certainly linked to the number of those coming across the border who have already contracted the virus,” Falcon said. The Texas border city of McAllen, just 30 miles south of Rio Grande, reported that more than 7,000 COVID-positive migrants have been released into the city since February, and more than 1,500 in the past week.

How could this, the COVID hotels, and the Biden administration’s policies of not quarantining COVID+ illegals plus shipping them around the country without telling state or local authorities not be at least partly causing the surge in COVID cases? It defies logic. COVID is a highly contagious virus, we’re told. We have in this issue a population that’s carrying the virus and not being quarantined. What’s the logic at work in insisting that they’re not spreading COVID? We live in a time when logic will get you censored by the masters of social media, who all work in lockstep with the leftist Democrats.

Those Democrats have allowed/encouraged over 1 million (known) people to enter the United States illegally in just the first six months of Biden’s term. That’s more people than currently live in Austin, Texas, and it would be the nation’s 10th largest city. It’s more than the entire population of several whole states.

Currently, the tenth largest city is San Jose, Calif., with a population of 1.03 million. To date, the number is also greater than each of the populations of Wyoming (581,075), Vermont (623,251), Alaska (724,357), North Dakota (770,026), South Dakota (896,581), Delaware (990,334), Rhode Island (1,061,509), Montana (1,085,004) and the District of Columbia (714,153). If the numbers continue at the current rate, those crossing the southern border illegally will total close to the population of the fourth largest city of Houston, with a population of 2.3 million, a population greater than 15 states and the District of Columbia. These numbers exclude the estimated 30,000 to 50,000 who reportedly evade capture every month.

That’s probably a low estimate.

Doctor Falcon, who can probably expect to be canceled for speaking obvious truths, says Biden isn’t following the science.

“That is absolutely not the way to handle such an infectious disease of this scope, especially one that’s so easily transmittable with the new variant,” Falcon said.

Right?

You don’t do what Biden is doing with regard to the border if you really have Americans’ health and interests at heart. If Biden had any interest in upholding his oath of office to defend the country, he would not be doing what he is doing on the border.

And you certainly don’t mull a crackdown on travel from Europe even for the vaccinated in the name of science while leaving the border as porous as he has.

The U.S. is reportedly working on a plan that will allow foreign travelers to enter the country only if they are fully vaccinated. The path forward will eventually include easing travel restrictions that ban many countries’ residents from traveling to the U.S., a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday. The official said that interagency groups are developing a “new system ready for when we can reopen travel,” which will include “a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States (from all countries) need to be fully vaccinated.”

Politico frames that positively, but the fact is, requiring vaccines in order to travel here legally is an escalation when compared to the southern border and Biden’s open COVID hotels.

Biden’s policies endanger Texas border communities, the entire state, and the entire country. This is simply logical. When COVID+ migrants are allowed to leave the hotels where the administration has been stashing them and go to popular burger joints right next to a highway and in the middle of towns, you have the makings of a super spreader event. To deny that possibility is to deny the science of the transmissibility of the coronavirus.

Or does the virus have sentient awareness that it’s not supposed to make Democrats and the media look like liars?

“It’s grossly irresponsible for anyone…to allow somebody with COVID into the community knowing good and well the situation that we’re living under right now,” Falcon responded. Asked whether he recommends that the administration take on more aggressive measures to sequester COVID-positive migrants, Falcon answered plainly, “I would recommend that they do not allow them to cross unless it’s done legally, and in the way that we already have laws that dictate the immigration processes.”

Right? But grossly irresponsible is a way of life for the Biden government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

