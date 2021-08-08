https://noqreport.com/2021/08/08/the-truth-about-covid-countermeasures/

Data from Israel, where the vast majority of the population has been injected with the Pfizer mRNA concoction, show those “vaccinated” against COVID-19 and unvaccinated have the same infection rate, regardless of age. Empirical data from other countries also reveal the injections have no effect on transmission

Ivor Cummins suspects the obsession with COVID-19 injections has to do with profiteering and with justifying vaccine passports. The enormous emphasis on getting nearly everyone the COVID injection may also be related to elimination of the control group, which will effectively hide the real damage the injection is doing

Moderna and Pfizer have eliminated the original control groups by giving controls the real injection. This was done even though the trials are officially ongoing for another two years. So, there are no official control groups against which to assess the effectiveness and safety of these injections

Side effects of the COVID shots are vastly under-reported, so it’s very difficult to get a grasp on the real-world magnitude of the risks. According to a CDC whistleblower, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) under-reports deaths by a factor of five or more

In sworn testimony, the whistleblower claims 45,000 Americans had died within three days of their COVID shots as of July 9, 2021. The numbers get even higher when looking at deaths occurring within a week or two of the injections

In this interview, Ivor Cummins shares his insights about the ineffectiveness of COVID countermeasures, and how to stay healthy in this time of COVID-19. While he does not have formal medical training, he’s well-trained in the scientific method and has a very analytical and logical mind. As common sense has become all too uncommon, we need people like Cummins to remind us what the obvious common-sense conclusions are, and how to logically interpret data.

He has a biochemical engineering degree, and has spent the last eight or nine years researching metabolic health. In March 2020, his wife became concerned about SARS-CoV-2, which led him start analyzing the data surrounding COVID-19.

“I did a quick check and found the Diamond Princess data,” Cummins says. “So, I put a ceiling on the infection fatality rate, maybe around 0.2%, massively stacked towards people who were elderly and infirm, and I told her, ‘No, this has nothing to do with us effectively. It’s going to be the equivalent of a bad flu, or severe flu season.’

And then I watched the lockdowns come in, which came straight from China. I watched as the seasonal problem in Europe collapsed as expected in April. And they didn’t want to take the lockdowns out.

Then they wanted more restrictions, and then they starting whooping about a vaccine … They then brought in masks in Northern Europe in the summer, and that’s when I knew we were in serious trouble because in Northern Europe, there was nothing going on.

The hospitals were empty. The ICUs were empty. We were in the seasonal kind of trough. Yet they brought in mandatory masks and everyone started wearing them. I stayed on it after that.”

What’s Behind the COVID Jab Narrative?

Cummins’ primary concern with the COVID-19 injections is that the benefit is basically nonexistent for healthy people under the age of 60. He cites data from Israel, where the vast majority of the population has been injected with the Pfizer mRNA concoction, that unvaccinated and “vaccinated” have the same infection rate, regardless of age. Empirical data from other countries also reveal the injections have no effect on transmission.

“The pharma companies did acknowledge it may not affect transmission,” he says. “Mechanistically, it shouldn’t really affect transmission. And the real-world data say it doesn’t. So, the push to vaccinate is not based on any science, really, at all. It’s just based on a desire. And you’ve got to question that desire.

What is the obsession with trying to get everyone vaccinated? I feel that part of it has to do with profiteering and pharma influence, obviously. Part of it has to do with justifying a vaccine passport or permits.

And part of it, I think, is that there’s a fear that having a substantial control group, say 20%, 30% of people who are not vaccinated, will clearly show that the unvaccinated, unless they’ve got particular medical conditions, really are no worse off and are not causing transmission. So, I think there is a desire now to eliminate the control group.

A control group shows that your medication or your lockdown isn’t so hot. So, I think that’s another driver. A bit of desperation is coming in to get rid of the control group and just get everyone vaccinated, and then you can’t see the signal anymore.”

Official Control Groups Have Been Eliminated

This is in fact precisely what Moderna and Pfizer have done: Both have eliminated the original control groups in their initial COVID injection trials by giving controls the real mRNA shot. This was done even though the trials are officially ongoing for another two years. So, they have already eliminated the control groups in the trials against which to assess the effectiveness and safety of these injections. Cummins comments:

“The whole thing is kind of a sham, and you don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to say it’s a sham. Basically, elementary science has been inverted, turned upside down, macerated, flushed down the urinal. And that’s without even getting into complicated stuff. It’s crazy.

I mean, most people don’t even realize it’s under emergency use authorization (EUA). A guy in Ireland went to seven pharmacies and asked them the question, ‘What’s the risk to my 20-year-old daughter from COVID? And what’s the risk of side effects from the medication?’ And they couldn’t really answer.

Pretty much all of them said emphatically, ‘This is fully tested.’ He showed them the documentation, that it’s emergency use only. It’s not fully [approved]. And they were kind of surprised. So even all the people administering [the COVID injections] are just not aware of any of the facts, it appears.

The pharmacists in question thought side effects were 1 in hundreds of thousands. But the Johnson & Johnson leaflet that this guy brought in showed up to 1 in 10,000 chance of a serious clot in brain, lymph or spleen, et cetera.

So, they weren’t even really aware of the contents of the leaflet … So, there’s no informed consent because the person administering [the injection] doesn’t understand the [risks], and certainly the person getting it doesn’t.”

Side Effects and Deaths Are Vastly Underreported

Unfortunately, many countries simply aren’t reporting side effects, so it’s very difficult to get a grasp on the real-world magnitude of the risks involved with these injections. As noted by Cummins:

“In Ireland, I have people on the inside of the medical system, and overwhelmingly, nothing’s getting recorded. When people have a reaction, they send them to the emergency room. The emergency room just deals with it. No one picks up a pencil or a pen. I mean, that’s just across the board. So, I’ve heard the estimate that on average, the recorded issues, you might be able to multiply by 5 to 10 to get the actual number.”

July 19, 2021, America’s Frontline Doctors filed a motion to stop the emergency use authorization of COVID injections for children under 18, anyone with natural immunity and anyone who has not been given proper informed consent.1,2,3

In their motion, the group included a sworn statement by a CDC whistleblower, a computer programmer with expertise in health care data analytics who has access to Medicare and Medicaid data maintained by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Over the last 20 years, she has developed more than 100 health care fraud detection algorithms for use in the public and private sectors.

According to this whistleblower, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) indeed under-reports deaths by a factor of five or more. In her sworn testimony, she claims 45,000 Americans had died within three days of their COVID shots as of July 9, 2021. The numbers get even higher when looking at deaths occurring within a week or two of the injections.

According to the official narrative, there’s no solid evidence to prove the COVID shots actually caused these deaths, but as noted by Cummins, the data does show clear correlation, as reactions are occurring primarily in the first week or two after the injection. After that, reports of reactions drop significantly. This is evidence of association, as otherwise, you’d see a flat curve of reactions over four or six weeks.

Brainwashing Effort Without Equal

As noted by Cummins, studies have revealed that it only takes a couple of months to brainwash people, at which point their reasoning ability has been effectively destroyed. “They just can’t see reason after that because their brain has been [re]formed,” he says. We’ve now been under a constant 24/7 barrage of misleading propaganda for a year and a half.

“I compare it to 1930s Germany,” Cummins says, “and I’m very specific. Some people get very angry about referring back to that period. But I’m not referring to the Holocaust. I’m not referring to the ‘40s. I refer back to 1930s Germany, when Goebbels and the rest of them, they put a radio in every house, free of charge, I believe.

They knew, ‘Once we’ve got a conduit, or a channel into every house, and we feed them what we want to feed them, we’ve got them.’ I think there was a quote from one of the Nazi party [who said], ‘Give me control of the media, and I will turn any nation into a nation of pigs.’ They had contempt for the people. But they were very smart, and they pulled off, obviously, an absolute horror.

People get really angry if you compare it to that period but it’s a perfect analogy. Take over the media, mass propaganda for sustained periods, and then you can almost do what you want. I mean, the nonsense that they’ve come out with, so many times in the last year, people should just laugh at it. It should be a farce, a comedy.

But people are not laughing. They’ve just gotten used to being fed umbilically from the media and the professors and experts. And no matter what nonsense they say, they just take it on board.”

In the 80 years since then, there’s been an exponential increase in technology, which correspondingly exponentially increases the ability and effectiveness of propaganda. People are more effectively brainwashed these days, and there’s no doubt this has been the most effective propaganda campaign in the history of the world.

It’s not about science. It was never about science. It’s about economics, profiteering, control, getting in ID cards. Probably, digital currency will be coming in. They want the ID card to get everyone’s metrics locked in for access. All of these bad things, they’re all ideologies. None of them are scientific. ~ Ivor Cummins

Medicine has been turned on its head, as has science. Many are seemingly bereft of logic and capacity to reason. So, no doubt, the propagandists have succeeded. They’ve won. At this point, it seems almost hopeless to convince anyone that the official narrative is incorrect or false. It doesn’t matter what data you show them.

People aren’t even swayed by family members dying within days of getting their COVID shots. They still insist it’s the best way forward and agree that everyone ought to get the injections, including themselves, and off they rush to get their booster.

How to Improve Your Immune System

Anyone familiar with natural health will probably agree that having a robust immune system is your best bet against any and all infections. Cummins’ specialty is metabolic flexibility, which is also a foundational component of immune function. He explains:

“Metabolic health is the center of everything, and immune health is inextricably linked to it. I interviewed Dr. Ron Rosedale … April 4, 2020 … when the [COVID pandemic] was starting. Leptin is a cytokine. It’s intimately involved in the immune system response.

If you are leptin or insulin resistant, then your immune system will overreact in one sense, [causing a] cytokine storm, and you will under-react in other parts of the immune system.

He made the point, and I agreed with him, that if you knew SARS-CoV-2 was coming, you don’t need to spend four or five months getting fit. You don’t need to lose all the weight. Within days, your insulin and leptin levels will collapse if you just suddenly switch to meat, fish and eggs, no processed food, [plus] vitamins and minerals.

Literally within the first day your leptin and insulin will be falling fast, and in a few weeks, you’re going to be utterly more capable of changing a serious illness into a mild course of illness, or even of changing a death into just a nasty round.

And that was in early April 2020. I honestly thought this would be an opportunity to show people this. But of course, the thing got so insane, no one cared about the virus except vaccines. Propaganda took over. And it’s almost poignant now to have those lectures. Back in April, we were bang on the money.

If you drop your insulin and leptin, and you raise your vitamin D — which will rise anyway as you lower insulin resistance, automatically — if you do all the stuff that we’ve talked about for years about cholesterol, insulin, fat, keto, low carb, all the stuff for longevity and health, you just apply essentially the same stuff rapidly, you’re going to collapse your risk from this virus.

But no one was allowed to see that. In fact, the FDA last summer put in an injunction against a natural health website that was just talking about vitamin D importance. They told them, ‘You’re not allowed to do that. It’s not approved.’”

I was one of the sites the FDA issued that warning to. Like others, I was told I could not state that vitamin D’s ability to improve health and immune function might have any influence on getting SARS-CoV-2 infection or surviving the infection.

“I know it’s associational,” Cummins says. “I did three short talks with slides, again in early April, on the emerging data from Philippines and elsewhere. It was clear as day that people [with vitamin D levels] over 40 ng/mL, or 100 nmol/L, who are metabolically healthy had massively lower chance of severe illness or mortality, even when correcting for age.

So, it was clear as day that if you eat nutrient-dense food, drop your insulin and leptin, get healthy sun exposure, and maybe supplements, and you get your vitamin D status up, you’re going to go into that group that has vastly lower risk, and even sub-flu risk.”

Why Avoid Processed Seed Oils?

If you’re doing keto, be aware that not all fats are made equal. I suspect omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) may actually be more harmful to your metabolism and overall health than processed carbs. When asked to opine on this topic, Cummins responds:

“It’s a tricky one because I’m finding it hard to come to a definite answer. Refined carbs and processed carbs are really bad. We know that from all the science. We know from huge amounts of science that seed oils are a major problem … All the stuff associated with excessive LA, a massive body of knowledge, was suppressed.

There were studies in the ‘90s showing mammary cancers in rats, a whole load of animal studies. Then they stopped being done, and the reason was because they were saying these were heart-healthy vegetable oils. The system didn’t want people finding problems. So, I’d agree there’s a huge amount of data to say don’t touch them. They’re a serious problem.

There’s obesity studies in mice and rats that are dramatic in terms of adipogenesis, or fat creation … I often say the Devil’s triad is refined carbohydrates, sugars and seed oils. And those three make up most ultra-processed food. So, you have to hit the triad.

If a person gives up the seed oils but eats loads of refined carbs and drinks Coca-Cola for 30 years, they’re going to end up in trouble probably. If they have seed oils at a few percent of diet, not huge, and they eliminate the refined carbs, I wonder how badly would they end up? It’s a tricky one.”

I’ve taken a more hardcore position against seed oils and LA, as pre-1850, when industrialized food processing first began, the amount of LA found in human fat tissue was around 1% to 2%. Today, it’s between 20% and 30%.

I believe anything above 2% is excessive and radically increases oxidative stress that can decimate your cell membranes, mitochondria, protein, stem cells and DNA. And it takes up to seven years to eliminate the LA buildup from your body as it is stored in your cell membranes.

I also now believe that once you’re metabolically flexible, excluding healthy carbohydrates (not processed ones, of course) can be detrimental. I’m metabolically flexible and will personally not go lower than 50 grams of healthy carbs a day, largely because I exercise three to four hours a day. On many days, I eat 150 to 200 grams of carbs, typically from fruit. Despite that, I’m still in ketosis and have very low visceral body fat.

When I tried going low-carb, under 50 grams, for extended period of times, my health declined. So, provided you’re metabolically flexible, I believe carbs are healthy. This is why I believe LA is far more dangerous than carbs. You also don’t need to detox from excess carbs. Just stop eating them and your insulin resistance will immediately drop.

Ideology, Not Science, Rules the Day

While governments lean on the precautionary principle to justify lockdowns and mask mandates, the precautionary principle is not followed when it comes to the COVID injections.

“It just shows that this is an ideology,” Cummins says. “It’s not about science. It was never about science. It’s about economics, profiteering, control, getting in ID cards. Probably, digital currency will be coming in. They want the ID card to get everyone’s metrics locked in for access. All of these bad things, they’re all ideologies. None of them are scientific.

Now they’re coming after the kids. I mean, you don’t have to be anti-vax, you just have to be rational, to look at the impact of SARS-CoV-2, look at the vaccine data and the real-world empirical data of the country comparisons that show the vaccine’s not doing much. And then look at what they’re actually trying to do — vaccinate all the children — and you just know it’s completely perverse…

But we have to accept reality. I often say to people who are getting despondent … you have to be stoical. I fight the misinformation seven days a week. But if it turns out that the bad guys are getting dreadful things implemented, I refuse to let myself become despondent, or miserable, or give up.

I just hardened myself that I will not be brought down by this, no matter how bad it gets. Even if they get ID cards and you’re jabbed, and tracked, and traced, you’ve still got to be the resistance. You’ve still got to live. And you’ve still got to oppose it and stay healthy. Stay around to oppose it.

Look at the French resistance in World War II. Dreadful conditions. Dreadful. They had to sleep with the enemy, literally. If they were caught, they were tortured and murdered. For around a year or two, things looked absolutely grim, that they were not going to win. But they kept at it.”

More Information

To keep up on Cummins’ data analyses, follow him on Twitter, YouTube, Odysee, Bitchute, Apple podcasts, or subscribe to his blog on TheFatEmperor.com.



