https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/this-tweet-from-john-legend-could-be-the-fastest-badly-aged-take-in-the-history-of-twitter/

Singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were guests at Barack Obama’s big maskless birthday party on Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard:

And we have yet to see a single masked guest anywhere in that poorly ventilated tent:

This would be the same John Legend who on August 2 said being “unmasked at a large indoor gathering is like literally begging to get COVID”:

This has to be a record for the fastest badly aged take in the history of Twitter:

They just have different rules than the rest of us:

And we know that singing is one of the way COVID spreads the most:

We are so done with them:

Screenshot for posterity:

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...