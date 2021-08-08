https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/this-tweet-from-john-legend-could-be-the-fastest-badly-aged-take-in-the-history-of-twitter/

Singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were guests at Barack Obama’s big maskless birthday party on Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard:

Guests including Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend leave Barack Obama’s 60th birthday EARLY https://t.co/ZyoDjV6jPc — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 8, 2021

And we have yet to see a single masked guest anywhere in that poorly ventilated tent:

Via https://t.co/QG9S7POklr, Obama and guests dancing maskless in the poorly ventilated tent. pic.twitter.com/LZG6wCs4T4 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 8, 2021

This would be the same John Legend who on August 2 said being “unmasked at a large indoor gathering is like literally begging to get COVID”:

Being unvaccinated and/or unmasked at a large indoor gathering is like literally begging to get COVID. Please don’t do that to yourself, your family or your neighbors. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 2, 2021

This has to be a record for the fastest badly aged take in the history of Twitter:

this take is less than a week old. https://t.co/WDw3xPwHAK — PatriotParty2024 (@DBrassiere) August 8, 2021

They just have different rules than the rest of us:

How was Obama’s party last night?🤔 https://t.co/vHgqEIeRza — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) August 8, 2021

And we know that singing is one of the way COVID spreads the most:

Literally sung at unmasked large indoor gathering last night. But thought no one would snitch. https://t.co/DZ0sQbJQIz — Renna (@RennaW) August 8, 2021

We are so done with them:

Also John Legend: I really don’t understand why I and my elite pals don’t have any credibility. https://t.co/szcV7725e8 — Sha (@quip1) August 8, 2021

Screenshot for posterity:

