Singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, were guests at Barack Obama’s big maskless birthday party on Saturday in Martha’s Vineyard:
And we have yet to see a single masked guest anywhere in that poorly ventilated tent:
This would be the same John Legend who on August 2 said being “unmasked at a large indoor gathering is like literally begging to get COVID”:
Being unvaccinated and/or unmasked at a large indoor gathering is like literally begging to get COVID. Please don’t do that to yourself, your family or your neighbors.
This has to be a record for the fastest badly aged take in the history of Twitter:
They just have different rules than the rest of us:
And we know that singing is one of the way COVID spreads the most:
We are so done with them:
Screenshot for posterity:
