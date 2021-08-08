https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/tragic-female-chicago-police-officer-murdered-traffic-stop-leaves-behind-infant-daughter/

Ella French

A 29-year-old female Chicago police officer was murdered Saturday night during a traffic stop.

29-year-old Ella French left behind a two-month old daughter after being shot and killed at around 9 PM Saturday night.

The other police officer who was with French was wounded and is in critical condition at University of Chicago hospital.

Two police officers conducted a traffic stop at 63rd and Bell in West Englewood Saturday night.

TRENDING: Singer Erykah Badu Posts Video of Obama’s Maskless Birthday Extravaganza – Then Deletes It – Watch it Here!

According to reports, two men and one woman were in the car and someone in the car opened fire.

The officers fired back. The two men were taken into custody, one was injured.

The woman is still at large.

Audio from the CPD scanner is horrifying:

2 Chicago police officers shot. #CPD #ChicagoPolice #ChicagoPoliceDepartment #ChicagoScanners #ChicagoScanner #OfficerDown Can’t walk outside as a civilian without anything less than a sidearm and Kevlar these days.

Poor fucking cops. City is something else. pic.twitter.com/TZPYUJ54fg — thedarkdade (@thedarkdad3) August 8, 2021

More from WGN:

Disgraced Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed guns – not criminals – for the murder of the young police officer.

“We have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring.” Lightfoot said.

Some say we don’t do enough for the police. Others say we do too much. All of this must stop. We have a common enemy: it’s guns & the violence they bring. — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) August 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

