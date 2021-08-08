https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/traitor-gov-brian-kemp-brutally-booed-off-stage-helping-democrats-steal-election/

After capitulating to Democrats – certifying fraud-ridden 2020 election and blocking forensic audits – Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is paying the price at every turn.

As the Democrat-media complex continues to cajole the public into believing Joe Biden is a legitimate president, Americans are not turning the page on the stolen election.

As the maligned Georgia governor took the stage at an event hosted by the Georgia Republican Party on Saturday, he was ferociously booed by the crowd.

Brian Kemp booed in Georgia and called a sack of shit pic.twitter.com/7yoV22f1Hf — Unconcious Black Conservative (@UnconciousBlk) August 7, 2021

“I have been fighting for you – on the roads over the last couple of months – fighting against big corporations,” Kemp declared in speech that can barely be heard over roaring jeers.

TRENDING: Singer Erykah Badu Posts Video of Obama’s Maskless Birthday Extravaganza – Then Deletes It – Watch it Here!

I have yet to attend a Brian Kemp speech where he hasn’t been BOO’ed off the stage. He’s the Governor. pic.twitter.com/OHNa5Rf5Ty — Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) August 7, 2021

Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 after President Trump proudly endorsed him, then in November 2020 stabbed Trump in the back, aggressively dismissing the president’s warnings about significant voting anomalies in November.

The disgraced governor then rushed to certify the fraudulent election results without allowing GOP poll watchers to check signatures on absentee ballots.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, over 10,300 people voted in a Georgia County they no longer lived in. These are illegal votes according to Georgia law and nearly Trump’s loss margin of 12,670 votes.

Rather than working to secure the state for Trump and the American people amid Georgia’s documented election corruption, Kemp decided to hunt quail and partying.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweets photo of his family Saturday at UGA’s football game in Sanford Stadiumhttps://t.co/OkekYOQSo0 — Ryne Dennis (@RyneDennis) November 22, 2020

If traitorous Republicans who allowed the presidency to be stolen expect legitimate reelection, they’re in for a rude awakening.

GA Governor Brian Kemp says he can’t call for a #forensicaudit. HE IS WRONG. Congresswoman @mtgreenee disagrees. State Senators @burtjonesforga & @BeachforGA say it’s the only way to get it done. The Gov doesn’t want to talk about it or be bothered about this. Why Governor? pic.twitter.com/XbQaW3u9rw — Women for America First 🇺🇸 (@america1stwomen) August 8, 2021

Voters have repeatedly made it clear to Kemp’s his time is up.

.@BrianKempGA greeted at the Ga GOP convention with loud boos. He was speaking for about 30 seconds before it was quiet enough to hear him from the press area. But he got his first full applause when he mentioned Georgia being the first state to reopen during the pandemic. #gapol pic.twitter.com/4LcgRqkvoO — Maya T. Prabhu (@MayaTPrabhu) June 5, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

