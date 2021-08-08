https://conservativebrief.com/trump-schools-47761/



Donald Trump took swipes at Democrat policies that have kept kids out of school as he appeared on the Fox News show “Unfiltered” hosted by Dan Bongino.

The 45th President of the United States made the appearance on Saturday night and had plenty to say about the state of Joe Biden’s America, Fox News reported.

“You know, it’s turned out computers are wonderful and all of that. But one thing we’ve learned through college and school, undergraduate, everything, is that being in the school is much better than looking at a computer screen” he said.

“The schools have to open. These young people are losing a big part of their life and they’re not going to recover from it,” Trump argued. “The schools have to open. What they’re going through socially, I mean, they are not dealing with people. I don’t think they ever – it’s going to leave a scar on their lives. It’s going to leave a psychological scar.”

“The kids have to get back to school,” he said. “Our children need to be educated.”

He said that the teacher’s union “is in flux” and that, “The mandates are crazy, what they’re doing with schools now.”

Bongino mentioned the rise in Covid cases that has occurred in recent months and Trump responded by talking about what he believes the media would have done if he were still in the White House.

“Well, first of all, could you imagine if I were president right now and we had this massive attack from the coronavirus, you know, now they like to call it, they have new names and they have other new names, but it’s exactly what we had, we had the same thing. If that were me, they would say ‘what a horrible thing, what a horrible job.’ These are numbers in some cases that are equivalent to what it was, but we don’t hear that,” he said.

“I think I have to be a big vaccine fan because I’m the one who got it done so quickly, we got it less nine months, it was supposed to take five years. They would have never even gotten it done so I am a big fan. At the same time, I’m a fan of our freedoms and people have to make that choice for themselves and I would recommend they get it and get it done and they’re being protected and the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing and I also though feel strongly here are some people who do not want to do it and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom and that’s the way it is,” he said.

But if you listen to his former press secretary, Sean Spicer, who is now a host on Newsmax, we may not have to wait too long to know what will happen when Trump is in the White House again.

Spicer, the author of the new book “Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America, said in an interview with The Washington Examiner of Trump that “He’s in.”

“A couple of months ago I wasn’t sure” of a new Trump bid, the host of the Newsmax show “Spicer & Co” said. “Now,” he added, “there needs to be something that will keep him out.”

The assessment from Spicer comes after Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows said that the 45th President of the United States had met with “Cabinet” members in New Jersey.

Speaking to Newsmax’s Cortes and Pellegrino on Friday, Meadows said that both he and Trump were meeting with “some of our Cabinet members” as recently as that day, but he added that he was not “authorized to speak” on behalf of the former president to divulge too many details about the meeting.

According to Meadows, the meeting would not have happened at all if there were no plans to “move forward in a real way.”

“We met with several of our Cabinet members tonight. We actually had a follow-up … meeting with some of our Cabinet members. And as we were looking at that, we were looking at what does come next,” Meadows said.

“I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this, Steve: We wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with President Trump at the head of that ticket,” he added.

