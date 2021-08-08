https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/two-chicago-officers-shot-one-dead-harrowing-police-scanner/

Posted by Kane on August 8, 2021 2:25 am

Chicago police said the shooting occurred about 9:10 p.m. in the 6300-block of South Bell Avenue, and it left the officers in serious-to-critical condition. Police said during a press conference early Sunday that the officers conducted a traffic stop on South Bell, during which shots were fired.

A female officer succumbed to her injuries, police said.

A male officer was still fighting for his life early Sunday morning.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. One suspect had been shot and was taken to a hospital. Police are still looking for a third suspect.

