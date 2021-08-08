https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-attacks-families-christians-portland

Appalling video shows Antifa militants attacking a group of Christians who were participating in a prayer event at a park in Portland, Oregon.

Outspoken Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski organized a worship event at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland. Pawlowski has gained notoriety and a large following after he fought back against coronavirus crackdowns on in-person worship services in Canada.

Antifa allegedly targeted Christians, including children, in the park by throwing projectiles, including rotten eggs.

“Antifa just rolled in like an angry mob, started throwing flash bombs at everybody, macing everybody … rotten eggs,” a woman is heard saying on video. “They threw a flash bomb into a group of kids that were out there from four months old to like 10.”







The assailants dressed in black bloc and carrying umbrellas reportedly sprayed innocent people in the face with mace, including a pastor.

Antifa members destroyed a sound system set up for the service, and reportedly threw music equipment into Willamette River. Antifa members are seen stealing a wagon belonging to the religious group.

The Post Millennial editor-at-large Andy Ngo shared video of Antifa attacking the Christian families.

The Antifa members sprayed red and yellow gas at the worshippers.

“All Cops are B*******, in the name of Jesus,” an anti-police man was heard saying, mocking the religious service. Another Antifa member screamed, “Where is your god now?”

“Several speakers preached to the crowd of perhaps a few more than 50, while the original group dressed in black appeared to consider the confrontation a success,” the Portland Tribune reported. “But soon a dozen or so counter-protesters trickled over to the memorial, leading to shouting matches.”

The counter-protesters were reportedly members of the Proud Boys.

“Antifa had threatened to beat people up and do what they do — and then they showed up and did it,” a member of the Proud Boys told the Portland Tribune. “The police were not even far from there and they were laughing in their vehicles and doing their thing. It’s probably hard to care as an officer in a place where they take away all your funding.”

The clashes between the left-wing Antifa and the right-wing Proud Boys continued outside of the park. The two groups shot paintballs and sprayed each other while a police officer watched and didn’t intervene.

There were no arrests made during the squabbles, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

