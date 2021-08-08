https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-and-pals-spotted-without-masks-at-birthday-bash/

Posted by Kane on August 8, 2021 12:48 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

NY Post has all the glossy photos…

Obama and liberal elites spotted without masks

Meme from Il Donaldo



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...