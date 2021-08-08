https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/obama-and-pals-spotted-without-masks-at-birthday-bash/
Clearer video: pic.twitter.com/Biz8e66v6T
— Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021
NY Post has all the glossy photos…
Barack and Michelle Obama from his 60th party pic.twitter.com/amGMRgsInO
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2021
Obama and liberal elites spotted without masks
Breaking Barack Obama Eric holder Kamala Harris all meeting in secret Barack Obama’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/65FzR3pSbo
— 0HOUR (@AnonymousZeros) August 7, 2021
Obama just had tons of people at his party. Maskless. No vaxx mandate.
They are laughing at you. pic.twitter.com/5AyUQAQO3R
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 7, 2021
Meme from Il Donaldo