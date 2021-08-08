https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/08/wait-im-black-now-hollywood-elite-yvette-nicole-brown-claims-its-the-gift-of-being-black-in-america-for-things-to-not-go-your-way/

Awwww, poor rich, elitist, Hollywood … sounds like they are having some issues with their health insurance.

Gotta love those unions, eh?

I’m depressed that while we were sleeping some of us who’ve worked for years and years lost our health insurance. What are you going to do about it ? — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 8, 2021

What are you going to do about it?

LOL

Get on Twitter and TWEET, duh.

Like this silly thread from Yvette Nicole Brown:

I’m sad about it too @RoArquette. But as you know we just went thru a global pandemic that eviscerated dang near everything we each hold dear. The choice the trustees (not @sagaftra leadership!) made was heart-breaking but it kept our health plan from going bankrupt. https://t.co/HkGCP7AiAU — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2021

Ok, so this wasn’t bad – and good on her for being optimistic.

But then she had to go here, which is going THERE:

This may be a Black Woman thing — correct me if it’s universal — but we are used to taking hits and suffering for the greater good. Things often don’t go our way in the interim but if the end results helps others we accept that. Sometimes personal sacrifice is necessary. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2021

Yes.

Everybody faces a time and/or situation where things don’t go their way. This is not based on sex, color, creed, ability, persuasion … it is just a fact of LIFE.

Cripes.

It’d be great if we lived in a magical place where we could spot a problem, then wave a wand & fix it. But that’s not reality. Sometimes the hand we’re dealt — like Covid — is too big of a foe… for the moment. But we can live to fight again. It’s not over. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2021

Again, we agree with her here.

But then she went THERE again:

I have never lived a day on this earth where I haven’t had to accept that everything may not go my way. That’s the “gift” of being Black in America. If I’m blessed to serve as President of LA local I hope to lead w/that truth in mind while fighting like hell for what can be. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2021

No, that’s the ‘gift’ of being a human being.

Someone REALLY needs to get out of her bubble more often. https://t.co/odQcAyjozQ — TheMister (@MistersHomeRoom) August 8, 2021

Yup.

It’s called being a human being. It has nothing to do with skin color https://t.co/ifnHqsMKOn — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) August 8, 2021

uh so i’m black in america? 🤣 https://t.co/a9g0VMubo8 — Edward C. Yong ن (@infernoxv) August 8, 2021

Apparently?

Heh.

***

