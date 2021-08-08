https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/watch-ball-girl-takes-out-a-fan-running-on-the-field-at-dodger-stadium/

A ball girl at Dodger Stadium just “leveled” a moron fan who thought it would be a good idea to run onto the field during the game:

Holy crap, the ball girl just leveled a fan running onto the field and sent them over the wall. None of the security could catch up to him, but the ball girl laid him out. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

And we do mean LEVELED:

Here’s some video sent that was sent to me. pic.twitter.com/9hICgcVdR5 — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 8, 2021

Over the wall he goes!

Ball girl looking like a kicker on a long kickoff return… Stays square, find the angle, and BOOOOM over the wall CUZ pic.twitter.com/etGjFZGy1P — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 8, 2021

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face by a ball girl:

This dude had every Dodgers security guard beat but had no plan whatsoever for the ball girl. Guy got TOSSED pic.twitter.com/lp1l92nND7 — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 8, 2021

And here’s another angle:

THE DODGERS BALLGIRL FLIPS A FAN RUNNING ON THE FIELD OVER THE WALL pic.twitter.com/rY18u82Qqk — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) August 8, 2021

Boom!

