A ball girl at Dodger Stadium just “leveled” a moron fan who thought it would be a good idea to run onto the field during the game:

And we do mean LEVELED:

Over the wall he goes!

Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face by a ball girl:

And here’s another angle:

Boom!

***

