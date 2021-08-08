https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/watch-dr-scott-gottlieb-calls-for-kids-to-wear-n95-type-masks-in-schools/

A few days ago, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb made some waves when he said that masks will have a “negligible impact” on the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant and that the CDC’s mask guidance for vaccinated people doesn’t make much sense:

But this morning he was on “Face the Nation” where he said kids should absolutely be masked up in schools:

And not only does he want kids masked up, but he also wants them in the higher quality N95-type masks:

He suggested making these masks available to school districts like what Utah is doing:

But as NY Post contributor Karol Markowicz points out, this is ignoring what Europe did last year when they kept schools open without masks:

Sigh:

One thing we’re also seeing is they now want kids to change their masks multiple times per day:

Exit question: Who is going to pay for that?

