At least 237 000 people demonstrated peacefully against vaccine passports, and for freedom and democracy across France Saturday, demanding the resignation of French President Emmanuel Macron. While at least 100 000 people protested in Paris for the second time in two weeks, the Fake Mainstream Media spoke of “17 000”. Here are the “17 000”:

Protests were reported in 180 French cities as well as the islands of Réunion, Martinique and Guadeloupe, where inhabitants will be required to be vaccinated despite being on an island:

In Marseilles, Fire Fighters linked arms to lead the protests:

Firemen in Paris also joined the protest vowing “The Firefighters are on the side of the people!”

French globalist shill Emmanuel Macron appealed for citizens to get vaccinated on Chinese spy app TikTok, deeming it “irresponsible” not to.

“We don’t want this world for our children,” Le Figaro quoted one protestor.

Protestor Martine Paratre said she was not antivax, but pro-freedom: “We must have a choice! This is an experimental vaccine! We are not anti-vax. We are vaccinated. But this time, we refuse. We want it to be a free choice. The President wants to force us, and this is unacceptable!”

While the protestors were joyful and peaceful, French authorities deployed riot police who were filmed chasing pro-democracy protestors with truncheons in Bordeaux:

Les manifestants à Bordeaux pourchassés par les forces de l’ordre répressives françaises qui traitent avec des citoyens sans défense qui ne demandent que la Liberté#manif7aout #PassSanitaire. #VaccinObligatoire pic.twitter.com/RLa7fp1DQQ — Lahouaria Chérif (@CherifLahouaria) August 8, 2021

As of Monday, vaccine passports will be required in restaurants, hospitals and transportation in France. All health workers will be required to be vaccinated. The vax app must be installed on mobile phones, raising serious privacy and medical health concerns.

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on Parler or GETTR.

