August 8, 2021

(Reuters) – Australia’s second largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Monday it is selling its Australian life insurance business to Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Holdings for A$900 million ($660 million).

($1 = 1.3637 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Riya Sharma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

