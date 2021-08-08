https://trishintel.com/where-are-the-women-research-shows-sex-selective-abortions-will-remove-nearly-22-million-more-girls/

New research shows that growing access and availability of abortions will lead to 22 million more young girls being aborted by the year 2100 than boys.

A report from the United Nations Population Fund released the data, which also says 4.7 million more young girls will be aborted globally than boys by 2030. In some cultures, doctors and social pressures work against pregnant mothers, urging them to favor their sons and end pregnancies with daughters altogether.

That report contains the story of one of these kind of women, pressured to abort their daughters: (Story continues below.)

“I was pregnant and during one of the ultrasounds, the doctor told me I was having not one, but three children… three daughters. Now it is banned but, in those days, they would tell you the sex of the child,” said 58-year-old Jasbeer Kaur.

“The doctor offered to conduct an abortion, because she said it would be difficult for me to raise three daughters. She even explained that the procedure would be a straightforward one, similar to a delivery. For a few moments, I was scared, but God gave me strength to refuse and I said no,” Kaur recalls. “When I told my mother, she said, if I can raise daughters, so can you.”

It’s unclear from the patient’s statement, however, whether the doctor was specifying the “three daughters” or simply the reality of carrying three babies at the same time. Triplets is a challenging feat and doctor’s typically have concerns about bone structure, height and whether the mother is capable of delivering such a significant birth.

Nonetheless, Medical News Today reported this phenomenon:

In a worst-case scenario, the shortage in female births could be as high as 22 million by the end of the century, an estimate that includes 17 other countries at risk of developing a bias in the sex ratio at birth.

“While the [sex ratio at birth] is projected to decline in some countries, we also provide a more extreme scenario — that [sex ratios] inflate in other countries, such as Pakistan and Nigeria,” said Dr. Fengqing Chao, a statistician at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, who co-authored the new study.

“Hence, we still need to monitor the possible emergence of imbalanced sex ratio at birth after 2020,” she told Medical News Today.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court has said it will revisit Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

That case in particular is Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which involves a legal challenge to a new Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks. The previous law put in place had banned abortions at 22 weeks.

“It is well past time for the Court to revisit the wisdom of the viability bright-line rule,” Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in a brief to the court.

This case has major potential and could even overturn Roe v. Wade and thus secure the rights of the unborn.

“This is the most important abortion related case in years. We are long overdue for the SCOTUS to revisit Roe v. Wade & PP v. Casey—cases that have led to the death of over 60 million innocent children & led many women & men to lifelong regret,” said Lila Rose, founder of the pro-life group Live Action.

