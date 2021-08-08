https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/08/wsj-op-ed-questions-masking-56-million-kids-in-schools-without-data-showing-the-benefits-and-weigh-them-against-the-long-term-harm/

There’s a new op-ed out in the WSJ by Dr. Marty Makary, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Dr. Cody Meissner, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital that argues we shouldn’t be masking kids in schools:

They write, “Before we order the masking of 56 million Americans (kids) who are too young to vote and don’t have a lobby, let’s see data showing the benefits and weigh them against the long-term harm”:

And it’s “abusive to force kids who struggle with them to sacrifice for the sake of unvaccinated adults”:

And one shocking detail in the op-ed is that the National Institute of Health spent $0 on studying masks in children:

Yet the NIH Director is out telling schools to mask up their kids:

Read the whole thing here.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...