There’s a new op-ed out in the WSJ by Dr. Marty Makary, professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Dr. Cody Meissner, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital that argues we shouldn’t be masking kids in schools:

Ok, don’t listen to me. Listen to a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and to the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts Children’s Hospital https://t.co/37oBAvC0DF — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 8, 2021

They write, “Before we order the masking of 56 million Americans (kids) who are too young to vote and don’t have a lobby, let’s see data showing the benefits and weigh them against the long-term harm”:

Before we order the masking of 56 million Americans (kids) who are too young to vote and don’t have a lobby, let’s see data showing the benefits and weigh them against the long-term harm. ⁦@MartyMakary⁩ @WSJ⁩ https://t.co/4QgVHLxK5y — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) August 8, 2021

And it’s “abusive to force kids who struggle with them to sacrifice for the sake of unvaccinated adults”:

“It’s abusive to force kids who struggle with them to sacrifice for the sake of unvaccinated adults” The Case Against #Masks for Children – ⁦@MartyMakary⁩ https://t.co/PWfLgILyDH — Philip Holloway 😊 (@PhilHollowayEsq) August 8, 2021

And one shocking detail in the op-ed is that the National Institute of Health spent $0 on studying masks in children:

The United States spends money on everything…except, apparently, studying if masks work on kids.https://t.co/loBs3BAzfU “…of the $42 billion the National Institutes of Health spent on research last year…not a single grant was dedicated to studying masks in children.” — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 8, 2021

Yet the NIH Director is out telling schools to mask up their kids:

On ABC, @NIHDirector Collins makes the case for masks in schools: Yes, we all hate them. But if we don’t accept this unpleasant precaution, we’ll end up with COVID outbreaks and a reversion to remote learning, which we can all agree is much worse for kids. https://t.co/ii0LHgpOJk pic.twitter.com/rxLd7zb6By — Will Saletan (@saletan) August 8, 2021

