August 8, 2021

Germany’s Andrea Petkovic smashed Mayar Sherif of Egypt 6-1, 6-1 to win her first singles title in more than six years Sunday at the inaugural Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

It is the seventh career trophy for the second-seeded Petkovic, 33, and her first since February 2015 at Antwerp, Belgium.

Petkovic converted five of 10 break chances and never faced a break point during the 61-minute match against the unseeded Sherif, 25, who hadn’t lost a set all week while becoming the first Egyptian woman ever to reach a WTA singles final.

