Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday he will resign from office in 14 days, bowing to pressure following a bombshell attorney general report accusing him of violating federal and state laws involving sexual harassment of subordinates.

The governor, who continued to deny the allegations of sexual harassment, said Tuesday that he believes the campaign to oust him from office is “all political,” but the “best way I can help now is to step aside.”

Just prior to his announcement, the longtime Democrat leader said it was his “instinct” to “fight through this controversy,” adding that “it is in your [New Yorkers’] best interest that I must serve.”

Earlier Tuesday, an attorney for the governor held a press conference in an attempt to discredit elements of the New York Attorney General’s report, which was released last week. Rita Glavin, who is representing the governor, said “This is about the veracity and credibility of a report that is being used to impeach and take down an elected official.”

Members of the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee are wrapping up an impeachment inquiry into the longtime governor, they’ve informed Cuomo that he has until Friday to submit evidence.

One of Cuomo’s top advisers – Melissa DeRosa – resigned Sunday night. She had been identified in the attorney general’s report as someone who helped the Cuomo administration cover up some of the governor’s allegedly scandalous behavior.

On Monday, Brittany Commisso, one of the women featured in AG Letitia James’ report, provided a detailed account of her time in the governor’s mansion, saying she believes Cuomo broke the law and should be “held accountable.”

