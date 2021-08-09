https://noqreport.com/2021/08/09/after-plea-for-kidney-donor-on-social-media-stranger-turns-out-to-be-perfect-match-for-single-mom/

Sometimes things that appear to be coincidental catch our attention for a reason that mere coincidence can’t explain. A repeating theme in our lives can help direct us to opportunities and ways to be a blessing to others that we might otherwise miss.

Brittany Clark, a teacher and single mom from South Carolina, experienced something like that last year on Facebook. One day she got on her account to see a plea from a woman named Kim Shufelberger from Olathe, Kansas, who desperately needed a kidney. You’ve probably seen something similar in your use of social media.

Later that day, when she was on Facebook again, the same post came up in her feed again, and that’s when she decided to accept the nudge.

Clark reached out to Shufelberger and made arrangements to get tested, even though it involved a 15-hour drive. Sure enough, testing determined that she was a match .

“I’ll never forget getting that call,” Shufelberger said, according to Fox News . “There was a lady that said, ‘There’s a girl who stepped forward … she’s a perfect match.’”

That news was music to Shufelberger’s ears. She’d been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2006, when she was pregnant with her […]