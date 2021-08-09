https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/09/amazing-the-colorado-rockies-appear-to-have-left-a-little-something-out-of-their-update-on-the-fan-who-didnt-actually-use-the-n-word/

As we told you, last night, the Colorado Rockies issued a statement condemning a fan use of a “racial slur” at yesterday’s game against the Marlins.

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today’s game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

The only problem was that the fan in question didn’t actually use a racial slur at all. He was just trying to get the mascot’s attention in the hopes that he, his wife, and his grandkids could get a photo with Dinger the dinosaur.

Here’s the video by the way. I’ve highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Oopsie! Just an honest mistake!

Anyway, about 18 hours after their initial statement, the Rockies issued a new one to address the findings of their investigation into the matter:

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday’s game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

It’s a great statement and all, but we just can’t shake this nagging feeling that something’s conspicuously missing. What could it be?

This is missing a big apology. https://t.co/1H6wL6TNWn — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) August 9, 2021

Ah! That’s it! An apology. It’s missing an apology.

This apology is missing an apology LOL come on guys y’all are better than that — Samito (@SamitoFPS) August 9, 2021

Are they better than that, though?

Hey @Rockies, when are you actually going to publicly apologize for making a false accusation against a fan before having all the facts? — Barry BagoDonuts (@BagoDonuts3) August 9, 2021

So you’re not going to apologize to the fan for your statement yesterday? https://t.co/BYn6f0Fo7V — Aaron (@A_A_Ron_314) August 9, 2021

Evidently not.

Dudes gonna get so much hate and you can’t even apologize — Arctic_Reigns (@Arctic_Reigns) August 9, 2021

THIS ISNT AN APOLOGY TO THE FAN AND TRYING TO RUIN HIS LIFE!!! Maybe you should have gotten this correct before jumping to a conclusion like everyone else — Bergeraj (@BergerAj) August 9, 2021

If this dude’s identity would’ve leaked, he could’ve been fired from his job and potentially harassed or hurt. All because you couldn’t take 45 minutes to investigate before making a public statement. Typical 90s expansion team. — Mac Lethal (@MacLethal) August 9, 2021

Amazing. No apology for the fan they smeared. Instead, they double down on the part of their statement about derogatory language, even though nobody said anything improper https://t.co/klqPb2a4PC — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 9, 2021

This man is owed an apology. And anyone who thinks Dinger’s name should be changed, well, I can’t say what I want to because Twitter will put me in timeout again. — Robb Ashby (@Robbashby) August 9, 2021

Hey @Rockies, you forgot the part in which you apologize to the fan! In the first release you made a direct accusation against the fan and that turned out to be false. How about an apology?? — Samuel Rodríguez G. (@samrogo) August 9, 2021

Horrible look for your organization. Be more thorough before jumping to conclusions like that. Guy deserves an apology at the very least for the stress I’m sure he’s going through at the moment. — 𝕮𝔍🤩 (@CJAndersonJr) August 9, 2021

An apology is literally the least they could do. Well, technically that statement was the least they could do. But a straightforward apology should’ve been easy.

Here, let me help you. “We deeply regret this harmful and unfounded accusation to one of our loyal fans prior to confirming any facts. As a result, we’ve learned to better vet these claims and will not jump to conclusions so quickly in the future.” — Andrew McCourt (@Drew_33) August 9, 2021

“I’m sorry. Enjoy these free tickets” One tweet and done. Dummies — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 9, 2021

Come on, Colorado Rockies. It’s easy if you try.

that fan better get some crazy stuff as compensation — Bryce CHAMPA BAY (68-44) (@Welcome2Sexland) August 9, 2021

