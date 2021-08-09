https://www.oann.com/amc-entertainment-will-have-technology-to-receive-bitcoin-as-payment-by-year-end-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=amc-entertainment-will-have-technology-to-receive-bitcoin-as-payment-by-year-end-ceo



August 9, 2021

(Reuters) – Cinema operator AMC Entertainment will have the technology in place to receive payment in bitcoin by the end of the year as payment for movie tickets and concessions, the company’s CEO said on a call discussing its results.

