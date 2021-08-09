https://bigleaguepolitics.com/american-freedom-lovers-including-doctors-and-nurses-protest-against-vaccine-mandates/

Doctors, nurses and freedom-loving human beings protested vaccine mandates in the United States Monday, demonstrating in New York and California as Freedom sentiment sweeps the world. On the heels of massive anti-vaccine passport protests in France and Italy over the weekend, and Republican Senator Rand Paul’s plea to Americans to “resist” tyranny because “they can’t arrest all of us,” Americans are making their voices heard.

In California, where the state’s Department of Public Health mandated vaccines for health care workers and masks for workers taking advantage of watered-down religious and medical exemptions, doctors and nurses launched protests outside hospitals on Monday. Similar to France, where firefighters helped lead anti-vaccine passport demonstrations Saturday, doctors and nurses used their credibility in the community to stand for freedom. How can the globalist system constantly praise America’s health care workers but not acknowledge the voices of the health care workers who oppose forced vaccination?

Freedom protesters in New York City rallied outside City Hall Monday to oppose the vaccine mandate for indoor establishments in the Big Apple.

HAPPENING NOW – Protesters chanting “USA, USA, USA” as they gather outside New York City Hall to protest against the new vaccine mandate for entering restaurants, gyms, etc.pic.twitter.com/7VZMX6RHNd — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 9, 2021

Senator Rand Paul is establishing himself as a leader of the anti-tyranny Resistance here in the United States, burnishing his credentials as a likely Republican presidential aspirant ahead of the 2024 election.

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school,” stated Rand Paul, a medical doctor who has been on the forefront of publicizing information that Dr. Anthony Fauci funneled money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus research prior to the election-year Coronavirus outbreak and lockdowns.

“There is no reason for mask mandates, part-time schools, or any lockdown measures,” stated Dr. Rand Paul. “Children are falling behind in school, and are being harmed physically and psychologically by the tactics that you have used to keep them from the classroom during the last year. We won’t allow it again. If a school system attempts to keep the children from full-time, in-person school, I will hold up every bill with two amendments. One to defund them, and another to allow parents the choice of where the money goes for their child’s education.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

