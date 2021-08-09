http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-HFhbUSJsVI/

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) potential coronavirus vaccine approval will push private entities to mandate shots.

“I hope — I don’t predict — I hope that it will be within the next few weeks. I hope it’s within the month of August,” Fauci said about the FDA’s outstanding approval of the vaccine. “If that’s the case, you’re going to see the empowerment of local enterprises, giving mandates that could be colleges, universities, places of business, a whole variety and I strongly support that.”

“Mandates at the local level need to be done,” Fauci added. “The time has come. … We’ve got to go the extra step to get people vaccinated.”

Fauci also told CNN’s Jake Tapper on July 11 that vaccine mandates should be implemented at a local level, as a federal vaccine mandate for American citizens is still being reviewed, President Joe Biden has stated.

“I have been of this opinion, and I remain of that opinion, that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates. There really should be. We’re talking about life and death situations, Fauci said before suggesting FDA approval would bolster local communities to mandate vaccines.

“But they are waiting now until you get an official approval before. And I think when you do see the official approval, you’ll see a lot more mandates,” he said.

Breitbart News reported August 6 that Labor Secretary Marty Walsh explained coronavirus mandates and vaccine passports are “a reasonable measure” to force free-thinking individuals to be coerced by government.

“Well, certainly, the administration supports local authorities and what they want to do as far as trying to get this virus under control, and I think that is where we stand, and that is where I stand,” Walsh stated. “Different cities are going to take different approaches to this on how they move forward in mandating or not mandating. And what we’re supporting is trying to get the virus under control, so whatever measure that means, as long as it is a reasonable measure, we’ll support it.”

The pressure for private entities to mandate vaccinations comes as Disney, Walmart, Microsoft, Google, United Airlines, Tyson Foods, and Facebook have implemented coronavirus mandates at some level.

