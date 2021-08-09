https://hannity.com/media-room/aoc-to-moderate-dems-the-united-states-is-more-than-a-handful-of-suburbs/

Far-left Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fired a warning shot at her moderate Democrat colleagues this week; telling them America is “more than a handful of suburbs” over centrist fears of the massive new infrastructure package.

“If mods want to blow up the infra deal, that’s on them. I know this is tough for some to understand, but the US is more than a handful of suburbs- communities outside them aren’t disposable. And just bc something is ‘bipartisan’ doesn’t mean it’s good. Look at Wall St bailouts,” posted AOC on Twitter.

If mods want to blow up the infra deal, that’s on them. I know this is tough for some to understand, but the US is more than a handful of suburbs- communities outside them aren’t disposable. And just bc something is “bipartisan” doesn’t mean it’s good. Look at Wall St bailouts. https://t.co/BDTxTEcwG6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 8, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer unveiled the Democrats’ massive $3.5 trillion budget framework that provides new funds for fighting climate change, infrastructure, and expanding entitlement programs.

“When we took the majority in the Senate earlier this year, the American people entrusted us with a great responsibility: to make their lives better,” Schumer wrote in a letter to fellow Democrats. “I am happy to report that we are making great progress towards that goal.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “I want to especially thank the chair of the Budget Committee, Senator Sanders. He kept his nose to the grindstone and led our caucus on the budget.” pic.twitter.com/GEQOX7urFB — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2021

Schumer’s goal is for the Democrat-led committees to allocate money to specific targets by September 15th.

The proposal includes:

$726 Billion for Health, Labor, and Education Committee

$107 Billion for the Judiciary Committee

$135 Billion for the Committee on Agriculture Nutrition and Forestry

$332 Billion for the Banking Committee

$198 Billion for the Energy and Natural Resources Committee

“If our colleagues want to ram through yet another reckless tax and spending spree without our input, if they want all this spending and debt to be their signature legacy, they should leap at the chance to own every bit of it,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor. “So let me make something perfectly clear: If they don’t need or want our input, they won’t get our help with the debt limit increase that these reckless plans will require.”

Read the full report here.

AOC ERUPTS: Far-Left Democrat Says Trump Voters Have ‘Drank the Poison of White Supremacy’ posted by Hannity Staff – 1.15.21 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her war-of-words with Republican voters this week; saying supporters of the President have “drunk the poison of White Supremacy.” “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents.”@AOC told viewers that President Trump represents “white supremacy,” and if you don’t know that, you “have a lot of work to do.” https://t.co/DNRFwfUlMl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 14, 2021 “A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” said AOC. “Just is, and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too,” she added. Read the full report at the Washington Examiner. AOC ERUPTS: Ocasio-Cortez Claims Social Media Companies Rely on ‘White Supremacists’ to be ‘Successful’ posted by Hannity Staff – 5.28.20 Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez escalated her ongoing feud with Facebook Thursday; saying the social media platform relies on “white supremacists” to be “successful.” “Zuckerberg is not worried about being bullied by Trump. He is worried that Facebook’s PR operation is falling apart as it’s exposed that their platform relies on white supremacists & disinformation peddlers to be successful. They aren’t ignoring them. They’re protecting them,” posted AOC on social media. Zuckerberg is not worried about being bullied by Trump. He is worried that Facebook’s PR operation is falling apart as it’s exposed that their platform relies on white supremacists & disinformation peddlers to be successful. They aren’t ignoring them. They’re protecting them. https://t.co/DA4Fz6pc5q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2020 Ocasio-Cortez ripped the White House’s use of a standard labor index this week; saying ‘Human Capital Stock’ is “an ugly term with an ugly history.” “Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl it‘s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. That’s the system we live in,” posted AOC on social media. Human Capital Stock. An ugly term w ugly history, but for many powerful ppl it‘s their most honest view of workers: human stock. By their logic, the moment a person stops being useful to profit motive (retirement, health, etc) they are a liability. That’s the system we live in. https://t.co/ZihhtaI00W — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 26, 2020 https://twitter.com/MichaelRStrain/status/1265429375643762690?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1265429375643762690&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitchy.com%2Fgregp-3534%2F2020%2F05%2F27%2Frep-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-the-economics-major-is-having-a-little-trouble-with-a-common-economics-term%2F

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

