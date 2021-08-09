https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/09/at-least-20-percent-of-illegal-alien-minors-test-positive-for-covid/

Of the thousands of illegal alien minors that are apprehended by Border Patrol and subsequently released into the United States, at least 20 percent are testing positive for the Chinese coronavirus, as reported by Breitbart.

The number was first reported by NBC, which had obtained a leaked document from a presidential briefing that covered the previous two to three weeks of data regarding illegal border crossings. The same report also claims that at least 18 percent of illegal alien families are testing positive for the virus. In addition to the illegals being released, the COVID rates are similarly impacting those scheduled for deportation, with most of Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) deportation flights having a positive rate of 25 percent or more.

According to the report, illegals “are not tested for COVID in Border Patrol custody unless they show symptoms, but all are tested when they leave Border Patrol custody.” Illegals who are ultimately released by federal authorities “are given tests when they are transferred to ICE, Health and Human Services (HHS), or non-governmental organizations.”

NBC further criticizes the Biden Administration’s handling of the border crisis, which is actively worsening the spread of the coronavirus. The outlet notes that only about three EMTs are on duty at each Border Patrol shelter, each of which houses roughly 3,000 illegals. A White House spokesperson attempted to defend the administration’s response, claiming that illegals “are required to keep masks on at all times, including when they are transferred or in the process of being released.”

The rate of illegal aliens crossing the border has continued to soar, with the number of illegal minors rising to roughly 500 apprehensions per day. As previously reported by American Greatness, local authorities in border communities in Texas have discovered that some charities, such as Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, have been actively accommodating illegals with the coronavirus by renting out entire hotels for them to stay in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

