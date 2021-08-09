http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0jIgcuPTHQM/

At least 72 people were shot, 11 of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the casualties across another weekend of violence in the troubled city.

On Sunday, Breitbart News reported one of the shooting fatalities was a 29-year-old Chicago police officer named Ella French.

Officer French and her male partner were both shot during a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. Saturday night. French’s injuries proved fatal and the male officer was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out 41 of the weekend shooting victims were shot during a ten-hour window of time that began at 7 p.m. Saturday night. Five of those 41 victims succumbed to their wounds, and that includes Officer French, who was shot during the deadly ten-hour time-frame.

How many people must be shot or killed in Chicago before Democrats demand the ouster of Lori Lightfoot to end her catastrophic reign as Chicago mayor? https://t.co/0KmYseIiPI — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 28, 2021

HeyJackass.com explained 137 people have been shot and wounded thus far in the month of August, another 27 have been shot and killed.

Breitbart News observed 614 people were shot in Chicago during July 2021, and NBC 5 reported 105 of those shooting victims died from their wounds.

