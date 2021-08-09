https://www.dailywire.com/news/awol-texas-dems-mocked-for-embarrassingly-bad-lawsuit-blaming-flight-on-gop

The House Democrats who fled Texas rather than vote on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s voting bill have filed a lawsuit against alleging that Texas Republicans have caused them “anxiety and distress” and separated them from their families — even though they made the decision to leave the state and remain in Washington, D.C.

“The gaffe-ridden complaint, submitted Friday by an oft-disciplined Houston lawyer now practicing under a probationally suspended license, has been mocked on the right for, among other things, blaming the Republicans for the Democratic legislators’ decision to flee the state,” The Washington Times reports.

“Now the same group [is] filing a lawsuit by an attorney that apparently has his law license suspended, didn’t get the speaker’s name right, and [is] suing for a couple of bucks,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Fox News. “They’re just showing how idiotic this whole adventure has been for them, and their credibility just disappears day by day by day.”

That attorney is Craig Anthony Washington, a former Democratic congressman “who received an active suspension in 2017 and partially probated suspensions in 2015 and 2019, the second of which ends in June 2024, according to the State Bar of Texas website,” The Times wrote.

The lawsuit claims Abbott, along with Republicans House Speaker Dade Phelan and Rep. James White, sought to strip the Democrats of their rights based on “Race, in that certain plaintiffs are either black or white,” and “Creed, in that certain Plaintiffs have expressed a faith or belief that every eligible citizen has the right to vote.”

The suit also claimed the Republicans of seeking to “deny, coerce, threaten, intimidate” the plaintiffs from exercising their rights, including “the right to vote in all elections” and “the right to freedom from arrest, except upon probable cause.”

“Plaintiffs have been deprived of liberty for substantial periods of time, suffered much anxiety and distress over the separation from their families, and much discomfort and embarrassment and their reputations impaired, and have lost much time from their homes and the companionship and care of their families and have been required to spend substantial sums of money and of time traveling to and from the State of Texas,” the suit said, according to the Texas Tribune.

A slew of other critics came out to blast the lawsuit.

“George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley called the complaint ‘demonstrably meritless’; conservative columnist Byron York found it ‘really funny’; and Heritage Foundation legal fellow Giancarlo Canaparo declared it as ’embarrassingly bad’ and ‘a disaster,’” the Times reported.

Abbott has said the Democrats will be punished when they return. “Once they step back into the state they will be arrested and brought back to the Capitol and we will be conducting business,” the governor said last month.

“We have special sessions that last 30 days,” Abbott said. “And the governor calls them, and I will continue calling special session after special session because over time it is going to continue until they step up to vote.”

But last week, Democrats have refused to return to the state Capitol Saturday even as Abbott began a third attempt at passing new election laws.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

