Renton police and firefighters respond to the scene. (KOMO News photo)

RENTON, Wash. – A man is under arrest after barricading himself inside a home and firing a gun at responding officers then setting the house on fire, Renton officials say.

Officers initially responded to the home, in the 11400 block of SE 177th Place, at about 3:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call about a disturbance.

The 911 caller said a distraught male family member had fled to an upstairs bedroom with a gun and then began firing.

When the first officers arrived at the scene, they had to take cover after the man began firing directly at them, police say. Some neighboring homes and at least one vehicle also were hit by the gunfire.

Officers were able to safely evacuate all remaining family members from the house, and then quickly also evacuated several homes adjacent to the scene.

Later the house erupted into flames as the man was still holed up inside. Police say it appears the barricaded man started a fire on the second floor of the home, which then spread throughout the home, quickly engulfing the entire residence in flames.

He later exited the home and was taken into custody.

Crews later extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported.

Police say everyone should avoid the area for the time being.