A Baseball fan was wrongly accused of yelling a racial slur at a player during Sunday’s game between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins.

Crowd mics picked up a person shouting while the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson was at the plate, and from there, the assumptions started to fly.

The Bleacher Report originally reported on the incident, with the headline “Rockies Investigate After Report of Fan Yelling Racial Slur at Marlins’ Lewis Brinson”:

“‘Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted,’ Miami spokesman Jason Latimer told the Associated Press in a text. ‘We brought the matter to the attention of the Rockies. How the matter is being handled, I would have to defer to them.'”

“The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination, and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field,” the Rockies said.

A fan at a Colorado Rockies game yelled out the N word so loud, you could hear it on tv. It’s sad and embarrassing that this kinda shit is still happening in 2021 pic.twitter.com/PlnIBM9B1i — Earth, Wind & Pfizer (@MalcHatesYou) August 9, 2021

Originally it was thought that the fan was yelling the N-word at Brinson, but, after the media frenzy, it turned out to be what critics are calling yet another “hate hoax.” The enthusiastic fan was instead calling out the name of Dinger, who is the Rockies’ mascot, trying to get his attention.

NEW: The Rockies tell me last night’s incident was a fan shouting to get the attention of the Rockies mascot Dinger, not a racial slur. The Rockies have spoken to the fan who confirms this is the case. They’ve also reviewed video from the local broadcast. #9News — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

Here’s the video by the way. I’ve highlighted both the fan and Dinger in the the first clip, then zoomed in on the fan in the second clip. And Dinger in the third. pic.twitter.com/ul14jQjavx — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) August 9, 2021

It’s not hard to tell that the man is clearly shouting “Dinger” in the video.

However, Correction was later issued for the Bleacher Report article, stating, “Update: Steve Staeger of 9News in Denver reported on Monday that the fan was yelling the name of the team’s mascot, Dinger.”