The fight over COVID vaccine mandates by the Federal Government is now heading to the House of Representatives, where more than a dozen Democrats are urging officials to require proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing at the US Capitol.

Progressive lawmakers argue the halls of Congress could be the perfect place to spread COVID because of employees’ rigorous travel schedule to parts of the country with the highest infection rates.

“Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.), who led a letter signed by 19 Democrats to the Capitol physician, Brian Monahan, said that he was moved to start the effort after observing the utter breakdown in civility. He further cited the risk to his grandchildren, who are too young to be vaccinated, if he were to catch the virus while in the Capitol,” reports The Hill.

“We’re going to have something uglier happening if we don’t begin to consider each other’s health as we conduct the business of the nation,” Cleaver told The Hill. “I don’t think that it’s asking too much that members who choose not to take the vaccine are tested, and that we know that everybody on the floor is COVID-free.”

Senator Rand Paul released a video this week urging all Americans to “resist” new COVID rules, saying the government “can’t arrest all of us.”

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school,” he said in a video he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and bureaucrats. We can simply say: ‘No, not again.’”

