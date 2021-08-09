https://hannity.com/media-room/bernies-budget-sanders-says-3-5-trillion-needed-to-help-workers-elderly-children-sick-and-poor/

Senator Bernie Sanders pushed his $3.5 trillion budget on social media Monday morning; saying the massive spending package is needed to help “working class, elderly, children, sick, and poor” Americans.

“The $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution that I am introducing today will allow the Senate to move forward on a reconciliation bill that will be the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal,” posted the self-described Democratic Socialist.

The $3.5 trillion Budget Resolution that I am introducing today will allow the Senate to move forward on a reconciliation bill that will be the most consequential piece of legislation for working people, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor since FDR and the New Deal. https://t.co/Cm7fDGgrlg — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 9, 2021

We will combat homelessness in America and address the reality that nearly 18 million households are paying over 50 percent of their income for housing by an unprecedented investment in affordable housing. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 9, 2021

For too long, Congress has ignored the needs of the working class, the elderly, the children, the sick and the poor. Now is the time for bold action. Now is the time to restore faith in ordinary Americans that their government can work for them, and not the top 1%. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 9, 2021

“At a time of massive income and wealth inequality, we will end the days of billionaires and large, profitable corporations not paying a nickel in federal income taxes. Yes. We will finally ask the very wealthy and largest corporations to pay their fair share of taxes,” concluded the Senator.

