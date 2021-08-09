https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-envoy-threatens-brazil/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Biden Envoy Threatens Brazil Not To Question Electronic Vote

Joe Biden’s diplomats have attempted to influence the internal affairs of Brazil ahead of upcoming elections in the country. On Saturday, newspaper Folha Di Sao Paulo reported U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan urged President Jair Bolsonaro not to question the integrity of electronic voting systems.

Sullivan delivered this message ahead of 2022 elections in Brazil. Bolsonaro, who has been an ally of President Trump, said electronic voting systems may have been manipulated to alter election outcomes.

Bolsonaro said paper ballots must be returned to ensure election integrity.

“I want elections next year, but clean, democratic and sincere elections. We will hold elections next year,” he stated. “…Is it fair that the person who took former President Lula out of jail, who made him eligible for election, is the same person who counts the votes in the secret room at the Supreme Electoral Court?”

Sullivan told Bonsonaro Brazil’s elections would be “fair” and “free” with voting machines.

SOURCE