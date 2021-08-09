https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/08/09/joe-biden-releases-official-statement-gleefully-supporting-forced-vaccinations-of-u-s-military/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=joe-biden-releases-official-statement-gleefully-supporting-forced-vaccinations-of-u-s-military

The White House will not require their federal staff to be vaccinated (LINK). The CDC, NIH and FDA will not require their agency staff or federal employees to be vaccinated. However, the White House, NIH, FDA and the CDC support the forced vaccination of U.S. military service-members.

Anyone else find that odd?

The Obama people are pretty smart on this. They can use the avatar of Joe Biden to push much further than they would if Obama was on point and visible. Essentially they can use Biden to push just about anything, at any extreme, because he is entirely disposable. Joe Biden is both jetsam and flotsam at the same time.

A very unique and devious dynamic.

