Brianna Keilar should have stopped after the first sentence in this tweet.

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt.

The end.

That would be reporting the news.

BUT since she’s a CNN-bot, she had to try and find a way to blame conservatives for the real issue because we all know the last thing CNN wants to do is report honestly about Biden if and when it hurts him.

And the border crisis does hurt him.

Watch this nonsense (if you can stand it):

Oh good grief.

CNN is being CNN again. Yay.

If they stop lying then they have to start reporting the truth and we all know the truth will hurt the Biden administration and Democrats, perhaps beyond repair.

Besides, Republicans POUNCE … or something.

