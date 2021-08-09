https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/09/bless-your-heart-cnns-brianna-keilar-rekt-for-trying-to-blame-conservatives-demonizing-immigrants-for-bidens-border-crisis/

Brianna Keilar should have stopped after the first sentence in this tweet.

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt.

The end.

That would be reporting the news.

BUT since she’s a CNN-bot, she had to try and find a way to blame conservatives for the real issue because we all know the last thing CNN wants to do is report honestly about Biden if and when it hurts him.

And the border crisis does hurt him.

Watch this nonsense (if you can stand it):

President Biden has a border crisis on his hands – no doubt. But conservatives are capitalizing on it by demonizing immigrants as diseased spreaders of covid – with no facts to back that up. #RollTheTape pic.twitter.com/nmUsbdM5i9 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 9, 2021

Oh good grief.

CNN is being CNN again. Yay.

Meanwhile, other news organizations report a different reality. Weird, huh?https://t.co/P2a4AZGX41 — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) August 9, 2021

Quite the hoops you have to jump through to make this about race. Immigrants aren’t a race you absolute dolt. — Frank (@darkenrahl86) August 9, 2021

Bless your heart, Brianna – but I was told to trust the science, follow the science. The science says that large group gatherings are super spreader concerns. Unless, of course it’s a peaceful protest. — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) August 9, 2021

You folks are too unhinged to actually do your own research to see that 100,000 unvaccinated illegals have been let into this country including children which Biden is still holding in cages. It’s not demonizing immigrants. It’s providing facts which Brianna can’t provide you. — Sinister Dreams 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) August 9, 2021

So, some biker who’s a machinist in his day job walking around Sturgis is an assumed superspreader, but someone busting across the border illegally after being crammed the back of a truck with 25 people for a week….well for that, you’re just gonna need to see some proof. — How’s My Vaccination Status? 1.800.JUS.TGFY (@corrcomm) August 9, 2021

My GOD, this is a joke, right? Illegal immigrants enter the country, carrying COVID. Tyhe Biden admin is shipping them all over the country. COVID is spreading all over the country. But, according to the left, the two have nothing to do with each other. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) August 9, 2021

You’re actually lying. Migrants are being flown and bussed all over the country its been shown on the news in the past week. And if they’re not, then where are they? They’d all be sitting in Texas. Please stop lying. — Gracy (@Gracy10164) August 9, 2021

If they stop lying then they have to start reporting the truth and we all know the truth will hurt the Biden administration and Democrats, perhaps beyond repair.

Besides, Republicans POUNCE … or something.

***

