Dan Bongino explained on his radio show today why Fox News edited the election portion of Trump’s comments out the video on YouTube, saying it had to do with YouTube’s policies.

.@dbongino addresses controversy over edited Trump interview posted on the Fox News YouTube channel: "That is not acceptable to me."



In short, Bongino makes abundantly clear that this censoring of Trump’s election comments is not acceptable to him and that he’s looking for a resolution to this. He explains that Fox News made the edit to comply with YouTube’s policies. But given that his show is called “Unfiltered”, as he pointed out, Bongino says those kind of edits aren’t fair to him or to his viewers.

He does make clear, however, that none of the videos were edited on Fox News’s website.

