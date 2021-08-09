https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-defense-secretary-to-mandate-vaccines-for-us-military-members-by-september-15th/

The Pentagon will require active members of the United States Military to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before September 15th, according to Fox News and the Associated Press.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon [FDA approval] whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in the memo, expected to be released to troops on Monday.

“I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so,” Austin added. “To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

NEW: President Biden statement on @SecDef Austin message to military service members about COVID vaccine being required. pic.twitter.com/9LAyYjFx4C — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 9, 2021

The Pfizer vaccine is excepted to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration within the next four or five weeks.

“So far, more than 74% of the Navy have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Other branches of the military lag behind, with 65% of active duty Air Force members and 60% of Air Force reserves having had at least one shot. In the Army, that number is closer to 50%, the AP reported,” writes Fox News.

President Biden hailed the Pentagon’s decision Monday, saying he “strongly supports” the Secretary’s move.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

