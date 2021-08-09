https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-pentagon-to-require-covid-vaccine-for-all-troops-by-sept-15/

What happens if troops refuse?

Now that the Pentagon has said it will start requiring service members to get the vaccine by September through either a presidential waiver or approval from the FDA, what happens if troops refuse?

Those military members should expect a range of penalties for doing so, military law experts said, ranging anywhere from a reprimand to confinement and getting kicked out of the military.

The vaccine mandate from DoD, which could be implemented sooner based on infection rates, is expected to be a lawful and enforceable order, especially if it begins after the FDA approves the available vaccines.

“It’s not a lawful order if it doesn’t serve a government purpose, if it is unconstitutional — such as an order to incriminate yourself, or if it directs you to commit a crime,” said military justice attorney Eugene Fidell, who is counsel at Feldesman Tucker Leifer Fidell and an adjunct professor at the New York University School of Law.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in the memo to troops, warning them to prepare for the requirement.

He added that if infection rates rise and potentially affect military readiness, “I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so. To defend this Nation, we need a healthy and ready force.”

The memo is expected to go out today.

Austin’s decision comes a bit more than a week after President Joe Biden told defense officials to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce. It reflects similar decisions by governments and companies around the world, as nations struggle with the highly contagious delta variant that has sent new U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths surging to heights not see since the peaks last winter.

Austin said in his memo says that the military services will have the next few weeks to prepare, determine how many vaccines they need, and how this mandate will be implemented. The additional time, however, also is a nod to the bitter political divisiveness over the vaccine and the knowledge that making it mandatory will likely trigger opposition from vaccine opponents across the state and federal governments, Congress and the American population.

It also provides time for the FDA to give final approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected early next month. Without that formal approval, Austin would need a waiver from Biden to make the shots mandatory.

